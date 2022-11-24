You are here: HomeNews2022 11 24Article 1668368

General News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

• Scrap Council of State – Kufour advocates 2nd chamber

• Court throws out case against NCA

• Open herbal unit in every gov’t hospital – Prof Samuel Ato Duncan tells Health Minister



• Ofori-Atta presents 2023 budget as MPs ‘freeze’ sack campaign

• Opuni’s referral motion adjourned to December 1

• Mahama released Achimota forest land to Owoo Family

Business Finder

• AfDB okays $27.9m grant for Ghana to grow maize, rice, soybeans and support poultry value chain

• Exports, tourism critical to shoring up the cedi, not external borrowings, Cobblah

Ghanaian Times

• Nation hopeful of 2023 budget as Finance Minister presents statement to Parliament today

• A/R Police Command probes alleged killing of nursing mother by military personnel

• WAEC begins probe into 2022 WASSCE suspected malpractices

• Qatar 2022 – Group H opener: Ghana in crunch game against Portugal

Find more headlines in our photo gallery:

