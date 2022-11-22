You are here: HomeNews2022 11 22Article 1666796

General News of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Today at the newsstands - November 22, 2022

Daily Graphic

• Let peace prevail – Mireku Duker urges Kenyasi youth, Newmont

• Ahead of 2023 budget Thursday: Ambitious revenue mobilisation critical – Institute of Economic Affairs

• High Court dismisses Jomoro election petition



• NDC retains Jomoro seat, petitioner dismissed

• Chief, 2 others murdered in Oti

• Aisha Huang ditches Nkfrabea for new lawyer

• Keep faith in us – Nana

The Finder

• 1.2 million Ghanaian children not in school

• Prof Kwesi Botchwey was an exceptional public servant – Nana Addo

• Don’t despair, all is being done to surmount economic difficulties – Dr Bawumia

The Chronicle

• Jomoro MP floors petitioner, court says she was validly elected

• Alan Cash cashes in big time in Tamale

• Aisha Huang drops Effah-Darteh as counsel?

• Bawumia: Be still, economy will definitely be turned around

