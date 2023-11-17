Today at the newsstands – November 17, 2023

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Memorial mass held for Theresa Kufuor



SALL votes in 2024 elections...EC begins process - AG



Ahafoman SHS wins STEMNOVATION competition





THE CHRONICLE



Ghana hits bauxite jackpot...as Nyinahin deposits appreciate by 50%



Ghana Geological Survey authority is 110yrs



Customer sues MTN over alleged poor service



DAILY GUIDE



Kufuor cries for Theresa as Ghana bids farewell



NDC fake quotes plot exposed



Nigeria's first lady is paralympic patron



METRO LENS



Dampare, an IGP you can rest on



Former first lady, Theresa Kufour laid to rest



Parents help praises on Adutwum for introducing National prospectus for SHS freshers