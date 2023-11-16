You are here: HomeNews2023 11 16Article 1881935

General News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 16, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

2024 Budget: Tax cuts outlined to spur growth

Budget statement empty - Minority

Govt allocates GHC220m for dam spillage victims

THE CHRONICLE

Porous borders worry GIS

Ghana's GDP to hit US83.6bn in 2024

IGP's leadership skills have really inspired me - CJ

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Economy to exceed GHC1 trillion in 2024

2024 Budget to propel Bawumia's vision - Mireku Duker

Engage women in fight against climate change - Samira Bawumia

THE DISPATCH

Mahama must pick his running mate from Volta region - NDC Volta caucus

NPP MPs must not be protected - Obiri Boahen

By electing Bawumia, we have killed three birds with one stone - Mensah Bonsu