Today at the newsstands - November 16, 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic



* OSP investigates Adu Boahen



* Censure motion: Minister counters proponents Friday



The Herald



* US$80,000 accounted for in Anas' latest video project



* Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's days as Parliamentary Minister numbered



*Okudjeto Ablakwa stands up to Gabby's bullying tactics



* NLA outlines guidelines for 2023 licencing year



The Chronicle



* You have no power to probe conflict of interest - Ofori-Atta tells Censure Committee, cites Supreme Court to support argument



*Aisha Huang speaks Twi and English fluently - Court told



* GII boss lauds Bawumia's swift response to 'appearance fee' claim



* NPP delegates prefer Alan to lead in 2024 - Ex-MAnhyia North MP



B&FT



* Ofori-Atta asks for fair hearing



* TOR yet to process crude after 8 months after new MD,board appointment





