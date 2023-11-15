Today at the newsstands – November 15, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023
major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Big relief for parents...Harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers
Labadi Beach Hotel pays GHC25m divided to SNNIT
2024 New Year school focuses on technology to spur development
THE CHRONICLE
Imani boss falls in love with Alan's GTP
Africa, Diaspora strategize for payment of reparations
Tafo 'Moro market' traders refuse to relocate for reconstruction
GHANAIAN TIMES
2024 Budget: Growth strategy to impact youth
West Blue Ghana sues AG, GRA ...over termination of GHC289m contract
Govt secures new funding source for La General Hospital construction
DAILY GUIDE
Digital training for 10,000 launched
Nana defends reparation claims
Premium consular service opens in Berlin