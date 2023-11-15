Today at the newsstands – November 15, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC



Big relief for parents...Harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers



Labadi Beach Hotel pays GHC25m divided to SNNIT



2024 New Year school focuses on technology to spur development



THE CHRONICLE



Imani boss falls in love with Alan's GTP



Africa, Diaspora strategize for payment of reparations



Tafo 'Moro market' traders refuse to relocate for reconstruction



GHANAIAN TIMES



2024 Budget: Growth strategy to impact youth



West Blue Ghana sues AG, GRA ...over termination of GHC289m contract



Govt secures new funding source for La General Hospital construction



DAILY GUIDE



Digital training for 10,000 launched



Nana defends reparation claims



Premium consular service opens in Berlin