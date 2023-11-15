You are here: HomeNews2023 11 15Article 1881155

General News of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 15, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Big relief for parents...Harmonised prospectus for SHS freshers

Labadi Beach Hotel pays GHC25m divided to SNNIT

2024 New Year school focuses on technology to spur development

THE CHRONICLE

Imani boss falls in love with Alan's GTP

Africa, Diaspora strategize for payment of reparations

Tafo 'Moro market' traders refuse to relocate for reconstruction

GHANAIAN TIMES

2024 Budget: Growth strategy to impact youth

West Blue Ghana sues AG, GRA ...over termination of GHC289m contract

Govt secures new funding source for La General Hospital construction

DAILY GUIDE

Digital training for 10,000 launched

Nana defends reparation claims

Premium consular service opens in Berlin