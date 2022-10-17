Today at the newsstands – Monday October 17, 2022

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Go out, tell success story
• Asantehene to President
* IMF negotiations: UK, France, Germany commit to Ghana
Ghanaian Times
* Bosome-Freho DCE suspended over galamsey activities
* I will end galamsey before end of tenure - President assures
Daily Guide
* We’ll stop galamsey - Nana
* Let this be last IMF - Mahama
The Chronicle
* Government solicits inputs into 2023 budget
* JM to AU: Stop coup d’etats in Africa
