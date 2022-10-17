You are here: HomeNews2022 10 17Article 1644170

General News of Monday, 17 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Monday October 17, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (17)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Go out, tell success story

• Asantehene to President

* IMF negotiations: UK, France, Germany commit to Ghana

Ghanaian Times

* Bosome-Freho DCE suspended over galamsey activities

* I will end galamsey before end of tenure - President assures

Daily Guide

* We’ll stop galamsey - Nana

* Let this be last IMF - Mahama

The Chronicle

* Government solicits inputs into 2023 budget

* JM to AU: Stop coup d’etats in Africa

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment