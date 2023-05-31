Today at the newsstands – May 31, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
TODAY
Sixteen feared dead...in Gomoa Okyereko accident
Transfer JOL shares to GNPC
Parliament declares Assin North seat vacant
DAILY GRAPHIC
11m SIM cards risk deactivation
Nation targets 2m tourists, $4bn in 2 years -President Akufo-Addo
Let's build borderless Africa through technology
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia picks NPP flagbearer forms
'Let's make Ghana tourism destination -Akufo-Addo
Napo celebrates birthday in Monaco
THE NEW PUBLISHER
KPessa -Whyte narrowly escapes jail
16 die in Gomoa Road crash
Teshie residents stage massive demo over bad roads