General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 30, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC

By-election beckons: NPP, NDC invade Assin North

Persist in partisan election of MMDCEs

Ghana ranked 7th in UN peacekeeping operations

DAILY GUIDE

Going to IMF painful -Akufo-Addo

Ghana ambulance in Dubai claims false -NAS

Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria president

THE CHRONICLE

I'm assuring NPP fraternity: I'll break the 8 -Afriyie Akoto

Illegal miners on rampage in Adansi ...brutally attack Adansihene's taskforce

Kyeremateng declares intention to content Odoben NPP primary

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NPP presidential Race: Bawumia picks forms today

There is more blessing in giving than receiving -Rev. Annobil

MASLOC supports complementary education agency in Yendi with logistics