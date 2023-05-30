Today at the newsstands – May 30, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
By-election beckons: NPP, NDC invade Assin North
Persist in partisan election of MMDCEs
Ghana ranked 7th in UN peacekeeping operations
DAILY GUIDE
Going to IMF painful -Akufo-Addo
Ghana ambulance in Dubai claims false -NAS
Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria president
THE CHRONICLE
I'm assuring NPP fraternity: I'll break the 8 -Afriyie Akoto
Illegal miners on rampage in Adansi ...brutally attack Adansihene's taskforce
Kyeremateng declares intention to content Odoben NPP primary
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP presidential Race: Bawumia picks forms today
There is more blessing in giving than receiving -Rev. Annobil
MASLOC supports complementary education agency in Yendi with logistics