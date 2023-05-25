You are here: HomeNews2023 05 25Article 1773416

General News of Thursday, 25 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 25, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

AU @ 60...Silence the guns Armed conflicts threat to AfCFTA

Chief Justice Anin Yeboah retires

Mental cases increasing ...data reveals

THE CHRONICLE

Freddie Blay dreads dismissal ...but insists he won't resign

JUSAG declares indefinite strike over COLA

Bawumia lauds BOG cyber security alertness

DAILY GUIDE

NPP gurus storm Assin North for another by-election

We'll be disciplined with IMF deal - Nana Addo

No wee licensing -SC insists

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Arrest Akwamu Omanhene Amoaforo family petitions IGP

Ghana records 6,7000 deaths annually