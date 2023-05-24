Today at the newsstands – May 24, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



THE CHRONICLE



Stop GNPC& PetroSA deal ...Minority charges NAPO



Police detain woman, 77, over sins of adult son



NPP wins Kumawu seat in violence-free by-election



DAILY GUIDE



NPP's Anim wins Kumawu by landslide



Alex Dadey, KGL grab awards



Entrance pharma sweeps 4 awards



TODAY



Kumawu by-election...NPP retains seat



Mahama fights ...for owners of 'unjustly' collapsed banks



THE PUBLISHER



Ghana's EOCO Boss now Vice Chairperson of Anti-corruption institutions in Africa



I lied against Afenyo-Markin...EFutu NDC candidate begs



Awuku wins overall best public sector CEO of the year