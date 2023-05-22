Today at the newsstands – May 22, 2023

General News of Monday, 22 May 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
TODAY
IMF bailout...'Brace yourselves for more hardship'
Apaak gives 'Life' to Constituency
'We are ready! -EC
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ghana secures IMF bailout windfall
Mahama thanks God for victory
Our 2024 victory starts in Kumawu - President Akufo-Addo
THHE CHRONICLE
NPP, NDC descend on Kumawu
Petro prices are tumbling ...because of the gold for oil policy
Aowin Paramount chief was properly enstooled -Kyidomhene
DAILY GUIDE
I'll hand over power to NPP -Nana
6 killled in gory accident
GHS lifts Covid-19 restrictions