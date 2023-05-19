Today at the newsstands – May 19, 2023

General News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Debt restructuring: Nation seeks $10.5bn in savings



Rice importation will cease -Jospong



Adhere strictly to IMF targets



THE CRHONICLE



$ 3bn IMF deal: No freeze on employment



No rush to go and borrow - Ofori Atta



Police decentralise criminal clearance services



GHANAIAN TIMES



Chief Justice inaugurates Gbese District court in Accra.



Commercial drivers defy GPRTU directive to reduce fares



DAILY GUIDE



Bawumia campaign heat up



Nana receives Guinea Bissau State Award



EOCO chases SIM fraudsters







