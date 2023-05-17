You are here: HomeNews2023 05 17Article 1768409

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 17, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Today

'I will give back licenses of 'unjustly' collapsed Banks

HHighlife Musician Akwaboah dies

We'll create two million jobs

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ensuring rights of accused persons: Allow magistrates to grant bail

PWDs move to enforce disability Act

Govt'll strictly implement natural resources dialogue recommendations -Jinapor

THE CHRONICLE

Court orders UBA to deposit $ 60k ...and also pay $20k to plaintiff

Lands Commission defies minister's orders over sale of ISD land at Kanda

We believe in Afriyie Akoto -Cocoa farmers

DAILY GUIDE

Hand over car- Court orders side chick

OSP probes Mahama over GHC14m delegates 'bribe'

JHS girl electrocuted

