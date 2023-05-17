Today at the newsstands – May 17, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



Today



'I will give back licenses of 'unjustly' collapsed Banks



HHighlife Musician Akwaboah dies



We'll create two million jobs



DAILY GRAPHIC



Ensuring rights of accused persons: Allow magistrates to grant bail



PWDs move to enforce disability Act



Govt'll strictly implement natural resources dialogue recommendations -Jinapor



THE CHRONICLE



Court orders UBA to deposit $ 60k ...and also pay $20k to plaintiff



Lands Commission defies minister's orders over sale of ISD land at Kanda



We believe in Afriyie Akoto -Cocoa farmers



DAILY GUIDE



Hand over car- Court orders side chick



OSP probes Mahama over GHC14m delegates 'bribe'



JHS girl electrocuted