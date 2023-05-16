Today at the newsstands – May 16, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



THE CHRONICLE



A victory speech pledge: Mahama to return UniBank to Duffuor



4 charged with fraudulent land sale @ Sakumono



Filled LPG cylinders must be properly secured whilst transporting -NPA



DAILY GUIDE



IMF hits BOG this week



Prepare handling over notes - Mahama to NPP



Amanase chief begs Okyenhene



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Madina Assemblies of God gets new leaders



Socialist movement condemns latest Israeli Aggression on Palestine



IMF deal sealed : Ist tranche drops this week



THE FINDER



Govt owes US over GHC 16bn



Ghana lacks processing capacity to soon ban raw minerals export



Transport fares reduced by 10% effective tomorrow