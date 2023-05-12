You are here: HomeNews2023 05 12Article 1765436

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – May 12, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

EX 'Naija convict jailed 8 years ...for impersonating COP Maame Tiwaa on Facebook and duping personnel

Military provides security for Chinese to break the law

New GNPC headquarters in T'di nears completion

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana to reap full benefit from Lithium

SSNIT expands coverage to self -employed

Natural resources must be managed responsibly

DAILY GUIDE

Ato Essien freedom in Limbo

Tragedy at Weija 9 school kids drown

Bawumia impressed with GNPC T'di project

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Duffuor's case frivolous -NDC tells high court

Court throws out Essien jail apllication

Bawku SHS teachers seeking transfer