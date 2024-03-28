Today at the newsstands - March 28, 2024

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Make sacrifices to impact lives ...Clergy to Ghanaians
Amnesty International launches campaign to protect protester
Supreme Court throws out injunction against approval of ministers
THE CHRONICLE
Dafeamekpor booted out of Supreme Court
Fraudsters swindle High Court Judge and wife
Alan unveils ambitious plans to TUC
DAILY GUIDE
GRA gets new boss
ECG board chair resigns
Approve ministers - SC to Parliament
THE ANCHOR
Bawumia campaign train hits Kwahu Easter this Saturday
Yendi NPP delegates ready for -re-run
NDC renews 'fight' with judiciary