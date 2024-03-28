Today at the newsstands - March 28, 2024

General News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:



DAILY GRAPHIC



Make sacrifices to impact lives ...Clergy to Ghanaians



Amnesty International launches campaign to protect protester



Supreme Court throws out injunction against approval of ministers



THE CHRONICLE



Dafeamekpor booted out of Supreme Court



Fraudsters swindle High Court Judge and wife



Alan unveils ambitious plans to TUC



DAILY GUIDE



GRA gets new boss



ECG board chair resigns



Approve ministers - SC to Parliament



THE ANCHOR



Bawumia campaign train hits Kwahu Easter this Saturday



Yendi NPP delegates ready for -re-run



NDC renews 'fight' with judiciary