General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today


DAILY GRAPHIC


US pushes for Ghana's debt reduction

Explosion rocks Aboadze thermal plant

Collaborates with MMDAs, chiefs to halt quarry site encroachment


THE GHANAIAN TIMES


US pledges $100m package for Ghana, 4 others


Highly-rated Macallan hosts exclusive experience in Accra

Ghana to collaborate with US to find peaceful resolution to conflict worldwide- Prez


THE CHRONICLE

Reshuffle to rock minority caucus

I've no hand in Anti-gay Bill; it's before Parliament - Prez

Rawlings would have challenged us to swear on Antoa - Zenator


THE DAILY GUIDE

Ashaiman murder suspects denied bail

Samira affirms Nana's youth policies

I'II restore financial discipline - Mahama


