Today at the newsstands – March 23, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today





DAILY GRAPHIC





US pushes for Ghana's debt reduction



Explosion rocks Aboadze thermal plant



Collaborates with MMDAs, chiefs to halt quarry site encroachment





THE GHANAIAN TIMES





US pledges $100m package for Ghana, 4 others





Highly-rated Macallan hosts exclusive experience in Accra



Ghana to collaborate with US to find peaceful resolution to conflict worldwide- Prez





THE CHRONICLE



Reshuffle to rock minority caucus



I've no hand in Anti-gay Bill; it's before Parliament - Prez



Rawlings would have challenged us to swear on Antoa - Zenator





THE DAILY GUIDE



Ashaiman murder suspects denied bail



Samira affirms Nana's youth policies



I'II restore financial discipline - Mahama





You can browse through our gallery for more photos: