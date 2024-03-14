Today at the newsstands - March 14, 2024

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ghana Apprenticeship Programme launched: 50,000 to receive job skills
Agric ministry rolls out PFJ2.o in SHSs
Stanchart projects $1tn Africa exports by 2035
THE CHRONICLE
Margins group wins heart of MPs ...for production of quality Ghana card
Over GHC100bn of Ghana's debt linked to forex fluctuations
Veep to launch system to issue Ghana card number at birth today
DAILY GUIDE
Manager girlfriend 'plotted, murdered' Jirapa Dubai owner
Govt sponsors 50,000 in apprenticeship
Nigerian get 10 years for human trafficking
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Ghana's Energy transition focused on green & clean energy
Electoral Commission & NDC 'fight' over drone deployment on Dec. &, 2024
WA court told how prime suspect & girlfriend allegedly murdered 'Jirapa Dubai"