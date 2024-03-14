You are here: HomeNews2024 03 14Article 1921478

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - March 14, 2024

« Prev

Next »

Photos (6)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana Apprenticeship Programme launched: 50,000 to receive job skills

Agric ministry rolls out PFJ2.o in SHSs

Stanchart projects $1tn Africa exports by 2035

THE CHRONICLE

Margins group wins heart of MPs ...for production of quality Ghana card

Over GHC100bn of Ghana's debt linked to forex fluctuations

Veep to launch system to issue Ghana card number at birth today

DAILY GUIDE

Manager girlfriend 'plotted, murdered' Jirapa Dubai owner

Govt sponsors 50,000 in apprenticeship

Nigerian get 10 years for human trafficking

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Ghana's Energy transition focused on green & clean energy

Electoral Commission & NDC 'fight' over drone deployment on Dec. &, 2024

WA court told how prime suspect & girlfriend allegedly murdered 'Jirapa Dubai"

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment