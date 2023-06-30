You are here: HomeNews2023 06 30Article 1794971

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - June 30, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Agenda 111 progresses steadily ...84 contracts awarded, 54 start

Assin North Kumawu reveal EC's efficiency -Jean Mensah

Atiwa East Haven of peace, inspiring progress

GHANAIAN TIMES

Osagyefo Power Barge dismantled without approval ...Deputy Energy Minister

Tanker drivers union suspends strike action

Gyakye Quayson seeks stay of proceeding

DAILY GUIDE

'Burger' MP dashes to court of Appeal

Government completes 84 drainage project

Agenda 111 is progressing steadily - Oppong Nkrumah

THE CHRONICLE

Gov't fires 3 contractors ...working on Agenda 111 projects for not meeting standards

Former absa staff makes 3rd appearance in alleged GHC 1.2m stealing case

