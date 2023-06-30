Today at the newsstands - June 30, 2023

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Agenda 111 progresses steadily ...84 contracts awarded, 54 start
Assin North Kumawu reveal EC's efficiency -Jean Mensah
Atiwa East Haven of peace, inspiring progress
GHANAIAN TIMES
Osagyefo Power Barge dismantled without approval ...Deputy Energy Minister
Tanker drivers union suspends strike action
Gyakye Quayson seeks stay of proceeding
DAILY GUIDE
'Burger' MP dashes to court of Appeal
Government completes 84 drainage project
Agenda 111 is progressing steadily - Oppong Nkrumah
THE CHRONICLE
Gov't fires 3 contractors ...working on Agenda 111 projects for not meeting standards
Former absa staff makes 3rd appearance in alleged GHC 1.2m stealing case
You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:
Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb
To advertise with GhanaWeb
AM