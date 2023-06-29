You are here: HomeNews2023 06 29Article 1794440

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - June 29, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Things getting better...Economy grows 4.2% 1st quarter - President Akufo-Addo

YEA secures jobds for 84,000 youth in 6 months

Democracy is about development - Gyakye Quayson

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Economy review underway - Akufo-Addo

Ashanti MPs silent over Alan Kyerematen projects - Adakabre

Western Togoland members caged

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo speaks: Assin North will be blue again

Mechanic jailed for 'tackling 9-year-old from behind

Man, 22, in court for allegedly stealing police handcuffs

THE ANCHOR

Tarkwa MP meets Wassa fiase students

Sarkodie descends into gutter ...over Yvonne Nelson's abortion claim

NDC finally drops 'Mokola calculator' results collation

