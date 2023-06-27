You are here: HomeNews2023 06 27Article 1793279

General News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Today at the newsstands - June 27, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Assin North by-election today

Speaker attacks politics of monetisation

Special supplement on Eid ul-Adha

GHANAIAN TIMES

Who wins Assin North seat?

Man gets 15 years for defiling girl, 12

Petroleum tanker drivers declare nationwide strike

THE CHRONICLE

Dampare to crush hooliganism ...in Assin North

Absa case: six accused persons surrender to police

New post offcie for Ofoase Ayerebi

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

US commends Akufo-Addo ...on commitment to economic reform

Francis Addai-Nimoh files nomination ...in grand style

SARA