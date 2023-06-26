You are here: HomeNews2023 06 26Article 1792553

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - June 26, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Battle for Supremacy” Akufo-Addo, Mahama storm Assin North

Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Ability Village

3 Daboase students drown after swimming

DAILY GUIDE

NPP vibrates as Joe Ghartey file for flagbearer

Slain Maa Adwoa buried

Tsatsu allegation against AG irrelevant – Court

THE CHRONICLE

I’m not scaring Gyakye Quayson … it’s the law dealing with him – Akufo-Addo

I’ll be among 5 best candidates – Joe Ghartey

COKA honoured by GJA

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NDC plans violence in Assin North

Tsikata’s allegations against A-G irrelevant – Court dismisses motion

Prof Attafuah honoured – As Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year



