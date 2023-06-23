Today at the newsstands - June 23, 2023

General News of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DAILY GRAPHIC



Taxes on sanitary pads unfair ...Speaker of Parliament asserts



Afreximbank confers award on First Bank of Nigeria Limited



Police give chase to killers



TODAY



Support Ghanaian business!- HRDS board chair appeals to gov't



Minority cries for Ghanaian businesses over quarterly tariff adjustment



Bagbin summons two ministers over Accra flood



GHANAIAN TIMES



Maiden STEM promotion road shows takes off in Accra



Germans to return 'looted' artefacts...to people of Akpini in Kpando



4 robbers gun cop...police launch manhunt for suspect



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



TOR is fast deteriorating ...Senior Staff laments as they hail Torentco deal



How Akoto Afriyie defied rains in Asin North



Reject politics of ethnicity - Joe Ghartey