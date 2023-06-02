Today at the newsstands – June 2, 2023

General News of Friday, 2 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



TODAY



Seven killed in renewed Gonja-Manprusi clash



NCA deactivates over 9m SIM cards



Fuel prices go up



DAILY GRAPHIC



Efforts to grow economy: Focus on SMEs ...Prof. Bokpin to govt at Graphic Business-Access Bank SME clinic



Assin North current beehive of political activity



Seek advice if hypertension drugs make you sexually weak-Surgeon



THE CHRONICLE



Rawlings positive defiance?...Gyakye Quayson declares intention to contest Assin North by-election



'Threats to national security should be fought with unity'



Procurement of laptops is a complete waste of resources -CenPOA



DAILY ANALYST



UEW council chair under fire ...as concerned staff call on Akufo-Addo to withdraw his appointment



I'll never support anyone who wants to destroy Atta-Mill's legacy ...Anyidoho fires Mahama again