Today at the newsstands – June 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

TODAY

Seven killed in renewed Gonja-Manprusi clash

NCA deactivates over 9m SIM cards

Fuel prices go up

DAILY GRAPHIC

Efforts to grow economy: Focus on SMEs ...Prof. Bokpin to govt at Graphic Business-Access Bank SME clinic

Assin North current beehive of political activity

Seek advice if hypertension drugs make you sexually weak-Surgeon

THE CHRONICLE

Rawlings positive defiance?...Gyakye Quayson declares intention to contest Assin North by-election

'Threats to national security should be fought with unity'

Procurement of laptops is a complete waste of resources -CenPOA

DAILY ANALYST

UEW council chair under fire ...as concerned staff call on Akufo-Addo to withdraw his appointment

I'll never support anyone who wants to destroy Atta-Mill's legacy ...Anyidoho fires Mahama again

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan and his mansion

3 times 'experts' have cautioned Asamoah Gyan over 3-million-dollar Weija mansion

Businessleading business icon

Abena Osei Asare addressing the pensioners

Bear with us, ability to pay your bonds a struggle – MoF begs pensioners

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Sister Derby and her ex-boyfriend, Medikal

‘Medikal made a whole song calling me a trophy’ – Sister Derby brags

Africaleading africa news icon

Uganda president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Anti-LGBTQ law: If they cut aid, we shall discipline our expenditure – Uganda president

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia writes in UK Guardian: Africa will be transformed by the potential of AI and data