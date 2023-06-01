Today at the newsstands – June 1, 2023

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Promoting responsible fishing: Protection of Ocean vital...President Akufo-Addo asserts at Blue Economy Summit



Assin North by-election June 27



KATH suspends 2 doctors for extortion



DAILY GUIDE



NDC'sQuayson faces 10yrs for perjury



Market Queens pick forms for Alan



Domelevo's 'forced' leave unlawful-SC



THE CHRONICLE



Alan cash affirms presidential ambition ...as market women pick up form for him



Bawumia to launch campaign soon



Africa must protects its oceans & Marine life -Akufo-Addo



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



ADA chiefs warn politicians to stay off Songhor



NIi Noi Nortey shakes Klottey Korle Constituency with donations



Dr. Afriyie Akoto attends African Agric & Industry forum in Turkey