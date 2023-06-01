You are here: HomeNews2023 06 01Article 1777793

Today at the newsstands – June 1, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Promoting responsible fishing: Protection of Ocean vital...President Akufo-Addo asserts at Blue Economy Summit

Assin North by-election June 27

KATH suspends 2 doctors for extortion

DAILY GUIDE

NDC'sQuayson faces 10yrs for perjury

Market Queens pick forms for Alan

Domelevo's 'forced' leave unlawful-SC

THE CHRONICLE

Alan cash affirms presidential ambition ...as market women pick up form for him

Bawumia to launch campaign soon

Africa must protects its oceans & Marine life -Akufo-Addo

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

ADA chiefs warn politicians to stay off Songhor

NIi Noi Nortey shakes Klottey Korle Constituency with donations

Dr. Afriyie Akoto attends African Agric & Industry forum in Turkey