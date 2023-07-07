You are here: HomeNews2023 07 07Article 1799606

Today at the newsstands - July 7, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

6 more jailed for secession ...caged 26 years

Graphic, UMB deepen partnership

Minority boycotts Parliament to support colleagues in court

GHANAIAN TIMES

GHana's prisons congested ...holds 4,972 more prisoners nationwide

ARCC to santion assemblies, others for missing general counterfoil

Evangelist, prophetess jailed 11 years for stealing GHC 265,000

THE CHRONICLE

Tsatsu, Dame 'feud' rages on

Parliament shoots down Supreme court, 'Bonsam Tawa' verdict

Judge tells counsel: This is not Parliament for you to heckle each other

TODAY

PAC warns education minister over failure to appear before committee

Minority MPs boycott Par'l

I will win unfriendly regions for NPP - Alan

