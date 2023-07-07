Today at the newsstands - July 7, 2023

General News of Friday, 7 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
6 more jailed for secession ...caged 26 years
Graphic, UMB deepen partnership
Minority boycotts Parliament to support colleagues in court
GHANAIAN TIMES
GHana's prisons congested ...holds 4,972 more prisoners nationwide
ARCC to santion assemblies, others for missing general counterfoil
Evangelist, prophetess jailed 11 years for stealing GHC 265,000
THE CHRONICLE
Tsatsu, Dame 'feud' rages on
Parliament shoots down Supreme court, 'Bonsam Tawa' verdict
Judge tells counsel: This is not Parliament for you to heckle each other
TODAY
PAC warns education minister over failure to appear before committee
Minority MPs boycott Par'l
I will win unfriendly regions for NPP - Alan