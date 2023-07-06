You are here: HomeNews2023 07 06Article 1798832

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Today at the newsstands - July 6, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

MPs unanimously back LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana to build 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations in 5 years - Dr Mohmmed Amin Adam

Ghana, US must stand up against corruption -US Ambassador

THE NEW CRUSDAING GUIDE

I will break the 8 for NPP - Alan Kyerematen

Fetteh Kakraba chiefs fight police and Gomoa stool

7th Ghana beauty awards nominations launched

THE CHRONICLE

All against anti-gay bill rise ...but 275 MPs stay glued to their seats

Please vote for me, I'll win 2024 for NPP -Alan Kyerematen

Fire Officer Jailed for beating bailiff

THE ANCHOR

Near blows in parliament over anti-gay bill ...after secrete homosexual advocates go silent

3 Kwadaso SDA student -Nurses suspended ...over leaked porno video

Access to portable water increased in Builsa South ...as MP repairs 43 broken boreholes

