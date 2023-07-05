You are here: HomeNews2023 07 05Article 1798007

Today at the newsstands - July 5, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Akufo-Addo resurrects Nkrumah...renovated memorial park opens

13 regions take drugs against river blindness, elephantiasis

Gyakye Quayson sworn in as MP

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Pres inuaugurates 'new Nkrumah Mausoleum

Gov't owes pension schemes GHC 2.6 billion

Minority serves notice to boycott Parliamentary proceedings

THE CHRONICLE

I will pay all NPP exes salaries, I insist -Alan Cash

Ghana Gas CEO woos stakeholders to new markets

NDC MP's NDC MP's plot to boycott Parliamnt

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Alan Kyerematen is the next president of Ghana - Hon Peter Amewu

Stakeholders embrace Ghana Gas direction ...to new markets and energy transmission

The two faces of Natural Justice...Ex parte Dorgbadzi in retrospect