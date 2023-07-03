Today at the newsstands - July 3, 2023

General News of Monday, 3 July 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Protect, invest in public media -Speaker
GIA, Graphic sensitise public to importance of insurance
Safeguard democratic traditions, institutions -Dr Amoako to nation
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP Presidential race: Play it safe...aspirants, followers warned
Afriyie Akoto hits Greater Accra...in nationwide tour
Oguaamanhene lauds Mcdan
Bost MD names among Africa's most respected CEO's
THE CRONICLE
Mahama drops fiery hint ...of restoring Republic Day as a public holiday
Bizline partners NEIP for a 6-moth acceleration programme
RTI law has been given teeth to bite -KON
THE PUBLISHER
JUdge wants Quayson freed ...calls Akufo-Addo, A-G
Police hunt hunter's killer
Wontumi denies galamsey deals with Charles Opoku