Today at the newsstands - July 28, 2023

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Education Ministry reverses decision on Adisadel student



Goil, Graphic pledge to promote national interest



Controversy over 2 fishers death at sea



TODAY



Ghana Aids Commission cries over donor support cut



Ghana's Oil revenue dips



2023 WASSCE, BECE to suffer setback



THE CHRONICLE



Bagbin warns: Parliament has not legalised 'Ganja' smkoking



Bench warrant out for arrest of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen



Akufo-Addo lauds Liberia resilience despite challenges



REPUBLIC PRESS



Ken stirs fresh trouble in NPP



Gyakye Quayson floored again



You have never beaten me Mahama replies Bawumia