Today at the newsstands - July 28, 2023

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Education Ministry reverses decision on Adisadel student
Goil, Graphic pledge to promote national interest
Controversy over 2 fishers death at sea
TODAY
Ghana Aids Commission cries over donor support cut
Ghana's Oil revenue dips
2023 WASSCE, BECE to suffer setback
THE CHRONICLE
Bagbin warns: Parliament has not legalised 'Ganja' smkoking
Bench warrant out for arrest of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen
Akufo-Addo lauds Liberia resilience despite challenges
REPUBLIC PRESS
Ken stirs fresh trouble in NPP
Gyakye Quayson floored again
You have never beaten me Mahama replies Bawumia