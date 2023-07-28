You are here: HomeNews2023 07 28Article 1813703

General News of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - July 28, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Education Ministry reverses decision on Adisadel student

Goil, Graphic pledge to promote national interest

Controversy over 2 fishers death at sea

TODAY

Ghana Aids Commission cries over donor support cut

Ghana's Oil revenue dips

2023 WASSCE, BECE to suffer setback

THE CHRONICLE

Bagbin warns: Parliament has not legalised 'Ganja' smkoking

Bench warrant out for arrest of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen

Akufo-Addo lauds Liberia resilience despite challenges

REPUBLIC PRESS

Ken stirs fresh trouble in NPP

Gyakye Quayson floored again

You have never beaten me Mahama replies Bawumia