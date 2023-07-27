Today at the newsstands - July 27, 2023

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Birth Asphyxia: 50,000 babies die annually - Ghana Health Service
G-PAK celebrates Golden jubilee
Black flies invade La Nkantanang, Dawhenya
THE CHRONICLE
Bawumia revives Ase3 h) slogan ...picks number 10 spot, Ken 1, Alan 2 on ballot
I've not forcefully taken over Ejisu lands - John Kumah
Lands Ministry launches community mining scheme - 7,500 jobs expected
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Govt invests $154 in 13th African Games facilities
Newborn Babies to receive Hepatitis B vaccines
Kennedy Agyapong picks 1st position for August 26 NPP special delates voting
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP flagbearer Bawumia grabs NO. 10
23rd community mining scheme launched
Ga East MCE accuses of exchanging GAEC lands with building blocks