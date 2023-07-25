You are here: HomeNews2023 07 25Article 1811432

Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Auditor-General recovers unearned salaries

Mid-Year Budget review: collaborate for quick economic rebound...Ofori-Atta to private sector

OSP grills Cecilia Dapaah

GHANAIAN TIMES

No plan for skytrain! -CEO of GRDA

35 Abutia SHS students suffer food poisoning

OSP quizzes Cecilia Dapaah over stolen cash, jewelry from residence

THE CHRONICLE

'Small boy' Agyebeng grills Cecilia Dapaah ...over alleged corruption

Transformation of agriculture should be prioritised -Afriyie Akoko

Changing gov't every 8yrs impedes progress

DAILY GRAPHIC

I'll lead NPP to make history -Bawumia

Cecilia Dapaah arrested over $1m cash scandal

