Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Auditor-General recovers unearned salaries



Mid-Year Budget review: collaborate for quick economic rebound...Ofori-Atta to private sector



OSP grills Cecilia Dapaah



GHANAIAN TIMES



No plan for skytrain! -CEO of GRDA



35 Abutia SHS students suffer food poisoning



OSP quizzes Cecilia Dapaah over stolen cash, jewelry from residence



THE CHRONICLE



'Small boy' Agyebeng grills Cecilia Dapaah ...over alleged corruption



Transformation of agriculture should be prioritised -Afriyie Akoko



Changing gov't every 8yrs impedes progress



DAILY GRAPHIC



I'll lead NPP to make history -Bawumia



Cecilia Dapaah arrested over $1m cash scandal



NPP flagbearers receives delegates Album Wednesday