Today at the newsstands - July 25, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Auditor-General recovers unearned salaries
Mid-Year Budget review: collaborate for quick economic rebound...Ofori-Atta to private sector
OSP grills Cecilia Dapaah
GHANAIAN TIMES
No plan for skytrain! -CEO of GRDA
35 Abutia SHS students suffer food poisoning
OSP quizzes Cecilia Dapaah over stolen cash, jewelry from residence
THE CHRONICLE
'Small boy' Agyebeng grills Cecilia Dapaah ...over alleged corruption
Transformation of agriculture should be prioritised -Afriyie Akoko
Changing gov't every 8yrs impedes progress
DAILY GRAPHIC
I'll lead NPP to make history -Bawumia
Cecilia Dapaah arrested over $1m cash scandal
NPP flagbearers receives delegates Album Wednesday