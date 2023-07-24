Today at the newsstands - July 24, 2023

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
DAILY GRAPHIC
Newborns to receive Ghana card...NIA, Births and Deaths, GHS integrate database
National Service allowance goes up
NLA procures 4 modern machines
TODAY
Cecilia Dapaah resigns over missing money
Sherry Ayittey dies aged 75
Sea Lions back to premiers
THE CHRONICLE
Illegal mining in Black Volta is scandalous; we will fight it - Jinapor
I will be vindicated at the end of the day ...says Cecilia Dapaah in her 'goodbye letter' to Akufo-Addo
Cover of 'Bawuliar' Twitter a/c blown - NDC named
THE ANCHOR
Armed Forces, Lands Ministry begin operation on Black Volta
MCE allegedly rapes 22-year job seeker on matrimonial bed ...threatens to leak sex video, after secretly recording the act