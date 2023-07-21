You are here: HomeNews2023 07 21Article 1809074

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023

Today at the newsstands - July 21, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

2023 National Insurance fair: Only 1% of public insured

Collaborate with govt to increase hotel rooms

Cleaners losses 4-bedroom house

THE CHRONICLE

Komenda Sugar factory an albatross -KT Hammond

Dame to Tsatsu: You're 57years @ the bar ask proper questions

THE INQUISITOR

Winndfall for bogus pollsters

Security analysts allegedly draw free fuel from police

Kingsley Agyemang captures Abuakwa South

REPUBLIC PRESS

NIB nabs Bugri Naabu's aids

AG, Tsatsu lock horns again

Churches walk against LGBTQI+

