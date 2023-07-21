Today at the newsstands - July 21, 2023

General News of Friday, 21 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
2023 National Insurance fair: Only 1% of public insured
Collaborate with govt to increase hotel rooms
Cleaners losses 4-bedroom house
THE CHRONICLE
Komenda Sugar factory an albatross -KT Hammond
Dame to Tsatsu: You're 57years @ the bar ask proper questions
THE INQUISITOR
Winndfall for bogus pollsters
Security analysts allegedly draw free fuel from police
Kingsley Agyemang captures Abuakwa South
REPUBLIC PRESS
NIB nabs Bugri Naabu's aids
AG, Tsatsu lock horns again
Churches walk against LGBTQI+