General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - July 14, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

UGMC to establish unit for trial of medicals

World Bank support reforms with $900m

Police will play role in free elections ...IGP assures ECOWAS

TODAY

Filth takes over Alogboshie JHS

Ama Ata Aidoo goes home

COP killed at Tano Forest checkpoint

THE GHANAIN TIMES

Council of Sate to be rebuilt at GHC6m

PAC cracks whip officials of 12 GES offices land in hot water

Supreme court decides child rights suit on street children Nov 22

THE CHRONICLE

Minister made 'Ganja Master ...Parliament gives him power to issue license for cultivation of 'wee' for medicinal purposes

Ato Forson files motion to remove Judge

'Busia had a great vision for Ghana'

