Today at the newsstands - July 13, 2023

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE CHRONICLE
Dampare is not going anywhere...Interior minister tells Parliament
Damongo's tourist potentials sold in Parliament
'Gov't to restructure public enterprises'
DAILY GUIDE
NPP clears 10 for flagbearer race
Over 400 illegal online loan operators arrested
ECOWAS court dismisses Agyapa deal suit
DAILY GRAPHIC
ECOWAS court okays Agyapa deal
422 busted for engaging in illegal digital lending
Korle Bu team performs first kidney transplant
THE ANCHOR
Techiman North DCE diverts streetlight bulbs meant for Assemblymen...Assembly member allege
Freda Prempeh under siege over Alan
2023 Ghana mining expo opens today