Today at the newsstands - July 11, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Mining dispute: A-G fights $300m claim
MoH advocates increase in duties on tobacco, alcohol
Contingency fund now stands at GHC 200 million -Finance Minister
GHANAIAN TIMES
Ghana can bag GHC 3.5bn revenue ...from alcohol, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages taxes to cater for govt health spending -WHO
2 brothers drown in pond at abandoned quarry site
THE CHRONICLE
I don't know how to drive; let alone excavator - Aisha Huang
CTEVET takes steps to stop cheating in exams
US$ 27.5m ready for Agenda 111, Motorway projects...$4.2m also set aside for Common Fund
THE ANCHOR
Thousand of houses submerge at Gwira, Nzema ...after Ankobra overflows, but no relief support
NPP opens nominations for orpahn seats today