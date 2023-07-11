You are here: HomeNews2023 07 11Article 1801880

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - July 11, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Mining dispute: A-G fights $300m claim

MoH advocates increase in duties on tobacco, alcohol

Contingency fund now stands at GHC 200 million -Finance Minister

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana can bag GHC 3.5bn revenue ...from alcohol, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages taxes to cater for govt health spending -WHO

2 brothers drown in pond at abandoned quarry site

THE CHRONICLE

I don't know how to drive; let alone excavator - Aisha Huang

CTEVET takes steps to stop cheating in exams

US$ 27.5m ready for Agenda 111, Motorway projects...$4.2m also set aside for Common Fund

THE ANCHOR

Thousand of houses submerge at Gwira, Nzema ...after Ankobra overflows, but no relief support

NPP opens nominations for orpahn seats today