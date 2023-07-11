Today at the newsstands - July 11, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Mining dispute: A-G fights $300m claim



MoH advocates increase in duties on tobacco, alcohol



Contingency fund now stands at GHC 200 million -Finance Minister



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghana can bag GHC 3.5bn revenue ...from alcohol, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages taxes to cater for govt health spending -WHO



2 brothers drown in pond at abandoned quarry site



THE CHRONICLE



I don't know how to drive; let alone excavator - Aisha Huang



CTEVET takes steps to stop cheating in exams



US$ 27.5m ready for Agenda 111, Motorway projects...$4.2m also set aside for Common Fund



THE ANCHOR



Thousand of houses submerge at Gwira, Nzema ...after Ankobra overflows, but no relief support



NPP opens nominations for orpahn seats today