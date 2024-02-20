Today at the newsstands - February 16, 2024

General News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Cleanest region ranking campaign launch today
NPP names national campaign committees
DAILY GUIDE
2024 elections: Bawumia chairs NPP campaign
EC postpones 'November Elections'
Mahama 24-hour economy mere slogan - Jinapor
THE CHRONICLE
Okyenhene fulfills promise -Releases lands to YEA for Youth in Agri project
SML drags Fourth Estate to court over GRA contract ruckus
NDC mad over $ 12m splurged on Agyapa deal