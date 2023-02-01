Today at the newsstands - February 1, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Drama over NDA ‘chop chop’ tango
Next NDC Gov’t will ‘tweak’ the constitution
2022 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana couldn’t make progress
THE CUSTODIAN
Bawumia launches GHC30m house rental scheme for poor
Akuapem South gets new District Court
THE REPUBLIC
DDEP deadline is February 7
NDC rebel MPs meet party Council of Elders
Afia Schwar dodges jail
DAILY GRAPHIC
75% TVET curricula outdated – Study
Rent support scheme launched
DDEP: Individual bondholders get revised offer – Deadline extended
THE PUBLISHER
Bawumia hails rental assistance novelty
OB Amoah defends courts’ role in democracy
Otumfuo advises NPP flagbearer contetants
You can watch the video reel below for more: