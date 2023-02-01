You are here: HomeNews2023 02 01Article 1705745

General News of Wednesday, 1 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - February 1, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Drama over NDA ‘chop chop’ tango

Next NDC Gov’t will ‘tweak’ the constitution

2022 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana couldn’t make progress

THE CUSTODIAN

Bawumia launches GHC30m house rental scheme for poor

Akuapem South gets new District Court

THE REPUBLIC

DDEP deadline is February 7

NDC rebel MPs meet party Council of Elders

Afia Schwar dodges jail

DAILY GRAPHIC

75% TVET curricula outdated – Study

Rent support scheme launched

DDEP: Individual bondholders get revised offer – Deadline extended

THE PUBLISHER

Bawumia hails rental assistance novelty

OB Amoah defends courts’ role in democracy

Otumfuo advises NPP flagbearer contetants

You can watch the video reel below for more:

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment