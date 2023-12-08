Today at the newsstands – December 8, 2023

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Lithium deal best ...unprecedented 10% royalties,19% state participation - Lands Minister
Parliament approves 2024 budget
Nana Boamah Ayirepe is Kwaku Nkwatia's chief
THE CHRONICLE
Sekondi court nullifies W/R House of Chiefs election
2024 budget finally approved
Jinapor insists: Lithium deal is one of best ...mining contracts Ghana has signed
GHANAIAN TIMES
Don't politicize LGBTQI+ bill passage or else ...majority warns minority
Korle Bu needy dialysis patients get over GHC500,000 support from Jospong Group
Circuit court judge files writ against dismissal
DAILY GUIDE
Sacked Jasikan Judge sues CJ, Judicial council
Jinapor justifies Barari Lithium mining contract
Government suspends import restriction bill