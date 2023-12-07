Today at the newsstands – December 7, 2023

General News of Thursday, 7 December 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Recommit to peacekeeping operations ...UN urges member states
SHS resolution centre resolves major complaints
Prof.Abor advocates all-inclusive national development plan
GHANAIAN TIMES
At 75th UN peacekeeping, ministerial meeting: Let's pay attention to peacekeeping challenges ...Veep to UN member states
Jospong Group signs ITMO credit deal with swiss govt at COP28
NDC rallies support for minority to reject LI to ban importation of selected items
DAILY GUIDE
Running mate saga: NPP gives Bawumia extra time
Why Jasikan judge was fired
CPP 'sacks' top executives
THE CHRONICLE
Ghana must beg for debt forgiveness...Duffour's IFS suggests gov't
Trial of Opuni & others: Counsel accuses Justice Honyenuga of judicial chicanery
We'll protect Aboakyer festival - Winneba Youth