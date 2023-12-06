Today at the newsstands – December 6, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Below are some of the major news headlines
GHANAIAN TIMES
Ghana signs $50 emission reduction payment at COP28
At maiden tourism investment summit: Govt earmarks GHHC 400m for tourism
Ghana host 75th UN peacekeeping ministerial confab in Accra
DAILY GRAPHIC
AG appeals galamsey Queen 'lenient' sentence
XDSData denies individual credit - scoring system claim
Judge dismissed over misconduct
THE PUBLISHER
Afenyo-Markin: Aboakyer sacred forest with its deer not sold to anyone for any purpose
Ammishaddai under heightened pressure over his stay at GRA
Jospong Group's ITMO achievement sparks international praise
REPUBLIC PRESS
Prof.Adei fights corruption allegations
Amidu's attacks blow