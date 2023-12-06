Today at the newsstands – December 6, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghana signs $50 emission reduction payment at COP28



At maiden tourism investment summit: Govt earmarks GHHC 400m for tourism



Ghana host 75th UN peacekeeping ministerial confab in Accra



DAILY GRAPHIC



AG appeals galamsey Queen 'lenient' sentence



XDSData denies individual credit - scoring system claim



Judge dismissed over misconduct



THE PUBLISHER



Afenyo-Markin: Aboakyer sacred forest with its deer not sold to anyone for any purpose



Ammishaddai under heightened pressure over his stay at GRA



Jospong Group's ITMO achievement sparks international praise



REPUBLIC PRESS



Prof.Adei fights corruption allegations



Amidu's attacks blow