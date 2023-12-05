Today at the newsstands – December 5, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Aisha Huang jailed for galamsey



President can't assent to bill due to constitutional issues



Special supplement on real Estate



THE CHRONICLE



Adutwum convinces Parliament



NHC re-affirms Nana Boamah Ayiripe II as Kwahu Nkwatia chief



Sammi Awuku takes over Akuapem North constituency



DAILY GUIDE



OSP declares 6 wanted



Galamsey Queen jailed 4.5yrs fined GHC48,000



Agric sector turnaround strategy will work - Bryan



THE ANCHOR



Several bags of harvested rice left to rot over no buyers, as farmers in Builsa South cry for help



Over 130 galamsey cases ongoing - Deputy A-G reveals, as Aisha Huang jailed



W/R minister picks top tourism award