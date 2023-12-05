Today at the newsstands – December 5, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023
DAILY GRAPHIC
Aisha Huang jailed for galamsey
President can't assent to bill due to constitutional issues
Special supplement on real Estate
THE CHRONICLE
Adutwum convinces Parliament
NHC re-affirms Nana Boamah Ayiripe II as Kwahu Nkwatia chief
Sammi Awuku takes over Akuapem North constituency
DAILY GUIDE
OSP declares 6 wanted
Galamsey Queen jailed 4.5yrs fined GHC48,000
Agric sector turnaround strategy will work - Bryan
THE ANCHOR
Several bags of harvested rice left to rot over no buyers, as farmers in Builsa South cry for help
Over 130 galamsey cases ongoing - Deputy A-G reveals, as Aisha Huang jailed
W/R minister picks top tourism award