Today at the newsstands - August 9, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Lottery wines attratc 10% tax ..takes effect August 15

Ongoing BECE WAEC picks up 7 teachers for exam malpractice

Graphic road in sorry state

GHANAIAN TIMES

Allow chiefs to do active politics ...for us to benefit from their wisdom , expertise - Speaker

6 police to benefit from injured following clash with 'Praygyi'a riders

60 workers die, 1786 injured from occupational accidents in 2 years

THE CHRONICLE

Aunty Ceci's ex-maids blow GHC3.4m...2nd amended charge sheet reveals

NDC sacks Kumawu women's organiser for supporting Alan

Minority galled over loss of GHC 60bn@BoG

DAILY GUIDE

Cecilia stolen $1m suspects bought 6 mansions, 2 cars

Minority chases BoG governor