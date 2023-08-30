Today at the newsstands – August 30, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023
DIALY GRAPHIC
Air pollution cause of NCDs in Accra - Report
Country set for industrial hub...infrastructure ready - Prof.Dodoo
Make arable land available to farmers for PFJ 2 ...Agric minister appeals to traditional authorities
THE CHRONICLE
AKufo-Addo tells biz gurus: Ghana's SEA is safe ...no piracy , armed robbery cases recorded since 2022
YEA start disbursement of funds for garment & Textile module today
World Bank helping NHIA membership
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Angel group goes global ...readies to establish distilling plant in Columbus, USA
Akufo-Addo commissions biggest salt project in Ada today
'Round 2' of NPP Bawumia will win by landslide - Baba Awal
Invest in cutting-Edge Maritime technology ...Akufo-Addo urges Gulf of Guinea
THE PUBLISHER
Allow Addai Nimoh, Agyarko to contest
Prez C'ssions electrochem salt mine today
NDC to sue EC
Adutwum appeals to teachers to support reforms