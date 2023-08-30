You are here: HomeNews2023 08 30Article 1834436

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – August 30, 2023

« Prev

Next »

Photos (12)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Air pollution cause of NCDs in Accra - Report

Country set for industrial hub...infrastructure ready - Prof.Dodoo

Make arable land available to farmers for PFJ 2 ...Agric minister appeals to traditional authorities

THE CHRONICLE

AKufo-Addo tells biz gurus: Ghana's SEA is safe ...no piracy , armed robbery cases recorded since 2022

YEA start disbursement of funds for garment & Textile module today

World Bank helping NHIA membership

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Angel group goes global ...readies to establish distilling plant in Columbus, USA

Akufo-Addo commissions biggest salt project in Ada today

'Round 2' of NPP Bawumia will win by landslide - Baba Awal

Invest in cutting-Edge Maritime technology ...Akufo-Addo urges Gulf of Guinea

THE PUBLISHER

Allow Addai Nimoh, Agyarko to contest

Prez C'ssions electrochem salt mine today

NDC to sue EC

Adutwum appeals to teachers to support reforms