Today at the newsstands - August 24, 2023

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Super delegates conference: NPP aspirants Justify Inclusion Saturday
WASSCE written papers begin with Oral English ...Exam for Ghana only
2023 Ghana Teacher Prize launched
GHANAIAN TIMES
66 die, 24 injured in fire outbreaks in Greater Accra
KRASEC students abandon classes in search of potable water
2 Nigerians busted ...for allegedly trafficking 11 victims into Ghana
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
I'm not scared of going to jail - Gyakye Quyson
FDA earns designation...as regional centre of Excellence for vaccines regulatory oversight in Africa
We are not your subjects ...Adoagyiri residents to Okyehene
THE CHRONICLE
Ghana Railway in Financial turmoil ...owes SNNIT, GCB millions of cedis; salaries not paid for months
Ghana strengthens border protocols to keep terrorists at bay
Bratuo Nzafram Royal Stool destools Nana Gyedu Asua, but Chief denies claim