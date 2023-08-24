You are here: HomeNews2023 08 24Article 1830752

General News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - August 24, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Super delegates conference: NPP aspirants Justify Inclusion Saturday

WASSCE written papers begin with Oral English ...Exam for Ghana only

2023 Ghana Teacher Prize launched

GHANAIAN TIMES

66 die, 24 injured in fire outbreaks in Greater Accra

KRASEC students abandon classes in search of potable water

2 Nigerians busted ...for allegedly trafficking 11 victims into Ghana

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

I'm not scared of going to jail - Gyakye Quyson

FDA earns designation...as regional centre of Excellence for vaccines regulatory oversight in Africa

We are not your subjects ...Adoagyiri residents to Okyehene

THE CHRONICLE

Ghana Railway in Financial turmoil ...owes SNNIT, GCB millions of cedis; salaries not paid for months

Ghana strengthens border protocols to keep terrorists at bay

Bratuo Nzafram Royal Stool destools Nana Gyedu Asua, but Chief denies claim