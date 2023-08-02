You are here: HomeNews2023 08 02Article 1816847

Today at the newsstands - August 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Government releases GHC 50.5m to WAEC

8,000 Housing units project takes off

Let strategy determine relationships - Otabil

GHANAIAN TIMES

14, 000 housing units ready in 14 months ...as president launches project at Pokuase Afiaman

354,927 people live with HIV in Ghana - Dr Atuahene

THE CHRONICLE

Naa Torshie never snubbed Dan Botwe ...says 2 juggernauts must rather work together in the interest of Mother Ghana

Akyem Abuakwa state to protest over murder of Royal at Adoagyiri

NPP announces *920*270# as short code for membership dues

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

NPP introduces new membership dues

GHC 21bn cut in 2023 budget commendable - Nkrumah

LGBT petitioner in trouble