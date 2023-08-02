Today at the newsstands - August 2, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Government releases GHC 50.5m to WAEC
8,000 Housing units project takes off
Let strategy determine relationships - Otabil
GHANAIAN TIMES
14, 000 housing units ready in 14 months ...as president launches project at Pokuase Afiaman
354,927 people live with HIV in Ghana - Dr Atuahene
THE CHRONICLE
Naa Torshie never snubbed Dan Botwe ...says 2 juggernauts must rather work together in the interest of Mother Ghana
Akyem Abuakwa state to protest over murder of Royal at Adoagyiri
NPP announces *920*270# as short code for membership dues
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP introduces new membership dues
GHC 21bn cut in 2023 budget commendable - Nkrumah
LGBT petitioner in trouble