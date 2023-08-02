Today at the newsstands - August 2, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



Government releases GHC 50.5m to WAEC



8,000 Housing units project takes off



Let strategy determine relationships - Otabil



GHANAIAN TIMES



14, 000 housing units ready in 14 months ...as president launches project at Pokuase Afiaman



354,927 people live with HIV in Ghana - Dr Atuahene



THE CHRONICLE



Naa Torshie never snubbed Dan Botwe ...says 2 juggernauts must rather work together in the interest of Mother Ghana



Akyem Abuakwa state to protest over murder of Royal at Adoagyiri



NPP announces *920*270# as short code for membership dues



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NPP introduces new membership dues



GHC 21bn cut in 2023 budget commendable - Nkrumah



LGBT petitioner in trouble