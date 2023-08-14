You are here: HomeNews2023 08 14Article 1824302

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - August 14, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

GNAT demands free SHS dialogue

500 Agri entrepreneurs receive GHC10m support

ADB posts significant half-year profit ...rolls out strategy to sustain growth

TODAY

Write your memoirs...tell the whole truth - Nduom to Kufour

Minority punches hole ...into BoG's 20222 annual report & Financial statements

Four farmers drown...in Tolon canoe disaster

THE CHRONICLE

KON calls for increased engagement between academia, industry & gov't

Government retooling over 200 labs for STEM education

Cecilia Dapaah goes Bananas threatens to sue media house

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

over 1000 houses submerged, 6000 people displaced

Anti LGBTQ+ debate: We 'll resist its imposition on Ghana - Religious leaders

Asantehene destools Bekwai-Abodom chief over galamsey