Today at the newsstands - August 14, 2023

General News of Monday, 14 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
GNAT demands free SHS dialogue
500 Agri entrepreneurs receive GHC10m support
ADB posts significant half-year profit ...rolls out strategy to sustain growth
TODAY
Write your memoirs...tell the whole truth - Nduom to Kufour
Minority punches hole ...into BoG's 20222 annual report & Financial statements
Four farmers drown...in Tolon canoe disaster
THE CHRONICLE
KON calls for increased engagement between academia, industry & gov't
Government retooling over 200 labs for STEM education
Cecilia Dapaah goes Bananas threatens to sue media house
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
over 1000 houses submerged, 6000 people displaced
Anti LGBTQ+ debate: We 'll resist its imposition on Ghana - Religious leaders
Asantehene destools Bekwai-Abodom chief over galamsey