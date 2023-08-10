Today at the newsstands - August 10, 2023

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



DAILY GRAPHIC



No tax stamp no textile sale



ABUGISS flats under lock and key ...Teachers commute from Accra, K'dua to school



Supplement on US-Ghana Business Expo 2023



GHANAIAN TIMES



Reduce E-levy 0.5 to rake in more revenue -ISSER



Amidst growing insecurity in Bawku: Students write BECE under police, military guard



12 tricycle drivers remanded for allegedly injuring police officers



DAILY GUIDE



CDS not sacked -Army Chief



Blay leads GNPC to Guyana confad



OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah's accounts



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NPP cracks NDC ...over attack on BoG Governor



Ellembelle DCE awards scholarship worth GHC 4m to 420 tertiary students



We have not endorsed Dr Akoto - Ashanti NPP founding fathers