Today at the newsstands - August 10, 2023

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
No tax stamp no textile sale
ABUGISS flats under lock and key ...Teachers commute from Accra, K'dua to school
Supplement on US-Ghana Business Expo 2023
GHANAIAN TIMES
Reduce E-levy 0.5 to rake in more revenue -ISSER
Amidst growing insecurity in Bawku: Students write BECE under police, military guard
12 tricycle drivers remanded for allegedly injuring police officers
DAILY GUIDE
CDS not sacked -Army Chief
Blay leads GNPC to Guyana confad
OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah's accounts
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NPP cracks NDC ...over attack on BoG Governor
Ellembelle DCE awards scholarship worth GHC 4m to 420 tertiary students
We have not endorsed Dr Akoto - Ashanti NPP founding fathers